J.K. Rowling Infuriates Fans With Tweets About Transgender People

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling set off a social media firestorm with a collection of comments many found transphobic on Saturday. The series of tweets began with Rowling criticizing a headline on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on people who menstruate. Rowling later defended her comments, but the following remarks were found just as offensive. GLAAD called the tweets "inaccurate and cruel."

The controversial tweets began with Rowling sharing an article headlined "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate." Rowling picked up on the last three words, adding, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" After that tweet caused a firestorm, Rowling pleaded ignorance, suggesting she "spent much of the last three years" reading about the transgender community. "I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge," she wrote.

Rowling then published a thread on sex, arguing that if "sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction" and "the lived reality of women globally is erased." While Rowling said she does "know and love trans people," erasing "the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives." "It isn't hate to speak the truth," the author wrote.