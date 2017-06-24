Watch: Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in ‘Counting On’ Sneak Peek

Is there a baby on the way for one of the Duggar sisters? In an exclusive sneak peek for Monday’s episode of the TLC reality hit, Counting On, the Duggar sisters confront Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo about a possible pregnancy.

“Since getting married this is the first time that I’ve been able to video chat all my sisters at the same time,” Jinger said in an interview for the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 23-year-old said that though married life is fun and challenging, what she misses most about Arkansas is her family, adding, “Those nights in the girls’ room, staying up late and talking to my sisters.”

However, while the sisters catch up in the clip and greet the children, her sisters get right to point and catch the newlywed off guard, with Jill asking, “So are you pregnant?”

Up Next: Duggar Family Photo of Young Grandchildren Cleaning Sparks Controversy

Taken aback, Jinger has no response while Jesse, who is pregnant with her second child says, “I told them not to ask!”

The TLC star, who tied the knot to husband, former professional soccer player, Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, have been at the forefront of baby talk since.

More: Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Husband Derick Are Celebrating More Than Just Their Anniversary on Vacation

Watch the sneak peek above to find out Jinger’s response. Counting On airs on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.