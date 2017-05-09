Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Politicians Who Criticized His Emotional Healthcare Plea

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue during his late-night talk show to share the emotional details of his newborn son coming incredibly close to death, not only to let his audience know his mindset but also as a plea to politicians about the current stat of healthcare in America. Politicians who had been working on changing the healthcare system criticized the comedian, despite also receiving much support. During Monday night’s broadcast, Kimmel had a few choice words for those who spoke out against him. You can watch that monologue below.

Kimmel opened his monologue by saying, “One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech -– that was seen by millions -– and as a result of my powerful words, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace, they realized that what is right is right -– and I saved health insurance in America!” He then added, “Oh, I didn’t? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news.”

He didn’t make his entire response a rebuttal, divulging, “What a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA and my wife and I are very grateful for them.” He added, “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation and there were a lot, so you might be getting those at Christmas time.”

Newt Gingrich was one of the biggest critics of Kimmel, saying that if a sick child turned up at a hospital, no family would be denied healthcare. Kimmel pointed out, however, “Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens.”

He elaborated, “We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them – and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff.”

Kimmel concluded by giving the audience an update on his child, detailing, “He’s eating, he is getting bigger. He is sleeping well. He can read now – which they say is unusual for a child his age.”

