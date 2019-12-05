Jimmy Carter Returns Home Following Latest Hospitalization

Former President Jimmy Carter has returned home following a hospitalization for a urinary tract infection, according to a statement on Wednesday.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection,” the statement from the Carter Center read.

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” the statement continued. “He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

On Dec. 2, the Carter Center had revealed that Carter was admitted to the hospital, writing, “Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection. He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.”

The 95-year-old’s hospital stay comes shortly after he was hospitalized for two weeks for a surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma, which was caused by bleeding from a number of recent falls.

Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Nov. 11 and the Carter Center shared that there were no complications during the surgery and that he would remain in the hospital “as long as advisable for observation. He was discharged on Nov. 27.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center wrote at the time. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

The former President had fallen in May of this year and needed surgery for a broken hip and twice in October, for which he received stitches and treatment for a minor pelvic fracture.

After being released from the hospital in October, Carter traveled to Nashville with his wife, Rosalynn, to continue his work with Habitat for Humanity and lead the organization’s 36th Carter Work Project .

“I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital,” he told the crowd, via CNN. “And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” Carter recently told PEOPLE. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NurPhoto