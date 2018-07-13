Jessie James Decker Admits ‘Baby Number 3 Is No Joke’ in New Video Feeding Son

Jessie James Decker is opening up about the struggles that come with baby number three.

The 30-year-old country star, who welcomed 3-month-old son Forest in March, is keeping it real when it comes to the struggles of being a new mom. In a short video shared with her Instagram followers, the mom-of-three admitted that “baby number 3 is no joke” as she was forced to cut her workout short in order to breastfeed her son.

“It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and crying,” Decker admitted in the short video, which shows her walking around her kitchen as she breastfeeds her son. “But I did it, it was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it. Try to get it done today if you can, girls. Even if your baby starts screaming towards the end, whatever you do, every little bit of it counts.”

In the caption for the video, the singer further opened up about the difficulties of staying motivated.

“I will admit this is been the most challenging to see any progress this time around. Baby Number three is no joke when it comes to your body and all the changes! I’m definitely used to seeing things progress a lot faster but I’m trying to be patient. Trying to stay active and trying to eat healthy as much as I can!! I’m not one of those women that drops weight from breast-feeding I’m one of those women that holds onto every little ounce of weight that I have to continue to make milk for my baby,” she wrote.

The country singer-songwriter, who welcomed her third child with NFL star husband Eric Decker on March 31, has been open with the struggles that come with having a child and getting back to her pre-baby body. In April, just a month after giving birth, she shared a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror with her shirt pulled up, revealing a “still very swollen” belly.

“Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day,” she captioned the image. “Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby.”

Decker and her husband, who married in 2011, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Jr.

