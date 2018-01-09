Jessie James Decker Shows off Her 28-Week Baby Bump

Jessie James Decker’s pregnancy updates continue, and she was just as surprised as her fans by her baby bump photo at the 28-week mark.

“Can someone please tell me why I look 38 weeks pregnant??” The country singer wrote under the photo of her posing in the mirror.

Decker has been meticulously documenting her third pregnancy on Instagram, from the announcement, to the gender reveal, to the moment when she and her husband told their kids that they would be having another baby brother.

The family is an inspiration to fans, who love the insight into their home life as much as they love to see the glamorous side of being a professional musician. In September, their reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On, returned to E! for a third season, and fans were delighted. Many are on the edge of their seats waiting for word of a fourth season.

Since the selfie, Decker has also posted a video of her husband, Eric, reading a book to the kids before bed. Fans fawned over this precious paternal moment immortalized online. After that, she shared a cryptic promo for a new video, featuring her pregnant form in a skin-tight bodysuit, flipping her hair and posing. “Video will be available on iTunes and Vevo,” she wrote simply.