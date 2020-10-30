Jessie J Shares Posts About 'Unhealthy Love' After April Split From Channing Tatum

✖

Singer Jessie J recently shared quotes on her Instagram Story that appear to reference her on-again, off-again relationship with actor Channing Tatum. In one quote, the "Flashlight" singer shared the sentiment that it is never too early or late to fall in love. In another quote, she reflected on the dangers of an "unhealthy love."

The first post she published on Wednesday was a quote from British writer Jay Shetty, reports Us Weekly. "Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy," the quote reads. "Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be."

The 32-year-old Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shared another quote about the differences between a healthy relationship and a healthy one. "Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support," the message reads. She also shared a photo of a billboard with the quote, "Your energy is your greatest asset. Protect that s—."

Tatum, 40, and Jessie J dated for almost two years following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. The Magic Mike star and Jessie J split for good in April, but it was not until October that Jessie J shared messages on Instagram that confirmed she was single again. Last week, the "Bang Bang" singer shared a video of herself twerking. "Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]," she wrote in the caption.

Although Tatum and Jessie J split in April, they sparked rumors weeks later that they were back together when Tatum was seen outside her Los Angeles home. They were also seen riding a motorcycle together at the time. However, a source told E! News they called it quits "months ago." Another source told E! News earlier this year the two realized they were "better off as friends." They "love and care about each other," but their relationship did not work out.

Tatum was previously married to Dewan, 39, for almost nine years before announcing their split. They finalized their divorce earlier this year. The former couple share daughter Everly, 7. Dewan is now engaged to Broadway actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares an 8-month-old son, Callum.