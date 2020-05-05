Channing Tatum Spotted Outside Jessie J's House in Strange Outfit Choice Despite Recent Breakup

✖

Channing Tatum did his best MC Hammer impression while taking out the trash at Jessie J's house, despite recent rumors the two broke up. The couple reportedly split up a second time in early April, less than four months after they reunited. Tatum, 40, and Jessie J, 32, were first linked in October 2018, several months after Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan broke up in April 2018.

On Monday, photographers spotted Tatum taking the trash out of Jessie J's Los Angeles home. The Magic Mike star was wearing metallic gold arme pants, similar to the pants MC Hammer famously wore during the 1980s. Tatum wore a simple black t-shirt and a gold necklace, but was barefoot on the trip to the trash can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on May 4, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT

Tatum has been staying at Jessie J's home for at least the past week. The two were seen riding Tatum's motorcycle on Mulholland Drive on Wednesday. "They have spent a few days in L.A. together. Channing seems very happy," a source told PEOPLE.

Tatum and the "Bang Bang" singer have been together since October 2018. They broke up for the first time in December 2019, but reunited a month later. In April, sources told PEOPLE the couple broke up again after they "realized it was better to move on," although the split was "totally amicable." The first split was credited to their busy schedules, with a source tolling the outlet Tatum is "super busy with his career and as a dad."

When Tatum celebrated his 40th birthday after their break-up, Jessie J shared several messages on her Instagram Story. "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote in one post. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met." In another post, she shared a photo of Tatum in a motocross outfit, adding, "Keep living your BEST life."

Before dating Jessie J, Tatum and Dewan were married for nine years. They announced their break-up in April 2018 and finalized their divorce in November 2019. Dewan is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel. Dewan and Tatum are parents to daughter Everly, who turns 7 this month.

Tatum has not appeared on the big screen in front of the camera since 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He is now developing Dog, a road trip comedy he will co-direct with creative partner Reid Carolin, who wrote the script, reports Variety. The film stars Tatum as a former Army Ranger paired with a Belgian Malinois against his will while on a journey to a fellow soldier's funeral.