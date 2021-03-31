Jessica Simpson Reveals She Previously Tested Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Jessica Simpson is adding her name to the list of celebrities who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past year, revealing that she tested positive for COVID-19 the same day she started to write her new Amazon Original Story essay, Take the Lead. In an Instagram post on Monday, Simpson shared the cover for her essay, which will be released on April 29.

"This is the cover of my new Amazon Original Stories essay on self-acceptance, parenthood and overcoming fear called...TAKE THE LEAD," she wrote. "We have all been handed challenges and fears in our lives that, at times, felt like too much to overcome. This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19."

The mom of three explained that she "decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear."

Simpson has gotten incredibly candid with her fans throughout the past year and the release of her memoir, Open Book. She recently released a new paperback edition featuring a new introduction and several journal entries, which she was inspired to include after fans asked her "how I literally got through the hard times I shared."

"I felt encouraged to open my heart further to y’all for the paperback release and show you how one of my most helpful tools has truly worked for me," she wrote on Instagram alongside one entry. "Journaling brings balance to my emotions and gives personal perspective on all that life throws my way. It allows me to be wholly myself and to reflectively release without hesitation."

Simpson also encouraged her followers to try journaling for themselves. "I encourage you to sit down and give yourself the gift of journaling, uncovering your subconscious mind and all you have inside of you," she shared. "There are no rules and no judgements, just you and your pen (well, pencil for me during very vulnerable times in case I needed to change my mind on something!). I promise you’ll be surprised and impressed with the person you find and then later look back on. I rediscovered all that I uncovered so honestly truly beautiful."