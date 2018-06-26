Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed for Video of Son With Broken Arm

Jessica Simpson fans were not happy watching her latest Instagram video, featuring her injured 4-year-old son, Ace.

In the short clip, the singer’s husband, Eric Johnson, can be seen throwing Ace high up in the air while they play in a swimming pool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The little boy recently fractured his arm on June 19, and can be seen doing a full somersault before falling into the water feet first.

“A broken bone doesn’t hold this kiddo down,” Simpson wrote on the caption. “Waterproofcast.”

Her followers were quick to judge Simpson’s parenting techniques in the comments section, Us Weekly reports, for having the audacity to let her kid perform stunts while sporting a cast, even if it’s a waterproof one.

“I had no idea it’s possible to swim with a broken arm! Probably not the best choice,” one person commented.

Another one added: “Love you, Jess, but why throw a kid with a cast on? Even in water.” A third called the stunt “the most ridiculous thing to be doing as a parent.”

Not all of her followers were shaming the mom, with some of loyal fans rushing to her defense on the social media platform.

One commenter pointed out, “You realize he is being flipped into water, right? They are not flipping him on concrete.”

However, there was technological advantage that brought Simpson fans together: The waterproof cast.

“*flashback to 20 years ago having to have a shower with a garbage bag on over my cast,*” one user noted. “2018. What a time to be alive.”

This is far from the first time Simpson has been shamed due to her parenting choices on social media.

In November, Simpson received backlash for what looked like an innocent “mother-daughter day.” She and her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell, were spending time at what Simpson said was Maxwell’s favorite place: MAC Cosmetics.

Some of Simpson’s followers were offended that Simpson let her young daughter try on makeup.

“She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” one person wrote.

Simpson and her former NFL player beau are also parents of daughter Maxwell, 6. The former reality star, who made headlines last week by poking fun at herself during the MTV Movie Awards, shared a photo of Ace, smiling at the camera while sporting his neon green cast.

She admitted she cried more than her son after he broke his first bone.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days,” she wrote. “#FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid.”

“Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson gushed to Us Weekly in May. “Right now my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to them without judgement and they’re teaching me so much.”