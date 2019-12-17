Jessica Biel’s Latest Social Media Video Post After Justin Timberlake Drama Has Instagram Talking

Jessica Biel’s latest social media video post, which comes after the drama with her husband Justin Timberlake, has Instagram talking. In the post, Biel shared a video clip from a workout gear ad she previously shot, and used it to promote Gaiam, a workout apparel line. “Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My [Gaiam] gift guide is up on [Amazon]!” she wrote in the post caption. The post has sparked a lot of comments, with one fan writing, “Kindness, style & grace are always in #fashion. Keep shining bright for 2020 from this city chick livin and lovin from [modesto]!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:53am PST

The drama surrounding the couple surfaced in November when Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were pictured holding hands and getting close with each other at a New Orleans bar. The pair have been on location filming a movie, titled Palmer, and then bar visit was part of their downtime between shooting the film.

Timberlake has since taken to Instagram to address the controversy and issue an apology, writing, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting people I love.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he added. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:05pm PST

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer,” Timberlake added. “Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Subsequently, PEOPLE reported that a source close to the couple revealed that Biel has no intention to ever “break up her family” over the incident.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the insider told the outlet. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

At this time, Biel does not appear to have commented publicly on the incident.

