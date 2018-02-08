‘Working Mom’ Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Baby in Instagram Video After Board Meeting

Jessica Alba may still be on maternity leave, but that didn’t stop her from popping into a board meeting, or taking a break to breastfeed her son.

On Wednesday, Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, decided to pop back into work for a board meeting, but despite getting back to work, she still made time to care for her son, Hayes Alba. In a short clip shared on her Instagram Story, the mom of three could be seen taking a break to breastfeed her son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m at my office. Baby boy came to eat,” she stated in the video, which included the hashtags “#workingmom” and “#entrepreneurlife.”

The clip was followed shortly after by a picture that Alba, 36, shared with her 12.3 million Instagram followers.

“Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work …and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today,” she captioned the image.

This isn’t the first time that Alba has posted a snap of herself breastfeeding. On Jan. 19, she posted a selfie with her infant son, who was preoccupied with breastfeeding. She shared another image on Jan. 14, at the same time as the Golden Globe Awards.

Alba and husband, Cash Warren, began 2018 by welcoming their son into the world, announcing the birth of Hayes on Instagram, writing “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

Warren and Alba, who have been married for nine years, also share two daughters together – Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9. Alba announced that she was pregnant with her third child July.