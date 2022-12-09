Jesse James' Estranged Wife, Bonnie Rotten, Makes Demands as Part of Second Divorce

Jesse James' estranged wife, Bonnie Rotten, is reportedly asking the former Monster Garage host for spousal support in her second divorce filing in less than a week. Rotten publicly accused James of cheating on her when she announced she was expecting their first baby over the weekend. She then filed for divorce, only to withdraw the filing hours later. The attempt at reconciling did not last very long, as she filed for divorce a second time on Tuesday in Texas.

In the new court documents, obtained by Radar Online, Rotten, whose legal name is Alaina Antoinette James, listed Nov. 29 as the last day they lived together as spouses. The marriage had become "insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities" between the two, the documents state. Their clashes make "any reasonable expectation of reconciliation" impossible.

Rotten noted that the couple did not have any children yet, but that one is expected in about 32 weeks. She is seeking post-divorce maintenance, attorney fees, and temporary support due to "insufficient income." Rotten also wants to change her legal name back to Alaina Hicks.

Rotten, who married James just six months ago, accused the West Coast Choppers star of cheating on her in a series of Instagram Story posts. Her allegations were accompanied by a sonogram image, confirming she is pregnant. James denied the allegations and Rotten filed for divorce.

On Monday, Rotten withdrew the divorce filing, writing that they were going to attempt to fix their relationship. She also said it was a mistake to share her allegations publicly, especially as she did not expect the media to pay attention to her. Rotten also said she made the allegations after seeing texts on James' phone that were "very" hurtful to her. James did not have sex with anyone he texted, Rotten wrote.

"There are things in the world with much more important than our lives," Rotten wrote in the since-deleted post. "I understand tabloids are a business... that's clear by using his exes as headlines to drive traffic and salacious stories to further damage people's lives." She thanked fans for checking up on her and said the situation was "blown out of proportion."

The reconciliation attempt must not have worked, as TMZ reported Rotten filed for divorce a second time on Tuesday. Rotten and James did not publicly comment on the second divorce filing. On Dec. 5, Radar Online reported that Rotten filed a motion to seal the first divorce filing from public view.