‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Allegedly Underwent Plastic Surgery

Pauly D might have gotten a little help maintaining his six-pack.

The Jersey Shore star showed off his ripped body out on the beach in Cancun, alongside co-star Vinny Guadagnino, hosting events for the upcoming revival of MTV‘s Spring Break.

According to The Blast, sources close to the celebrity DJ said his body is the result of an abdominal etching treatment he recently underwent.

The report says the procedure highlights exiting muscle by removing fat around them to help show off Pauly D‘s muscular washboard abs.

Pauly is not the only Jersey Shore star to go under the knife. JWoww, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have previously opened up about their experiences with plastic surgery in the past.

Pauly D and Guadagnino might be enjoying their time in Cancun now, but soon the best friends will embark in a journey of love for the new MTV series, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.

The reality stars will be joined by 20 contestants who are ready to find a connection with them, but in the new show the contestants have the power. While Pauly D and Guadagnino decided who stays and goes, the women get to decide who they’re competing for.

“Pauly D continues to tour the world as a DJ while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestants ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle?” MTV asked in a previous teaser for the show. “Meanwhile, Vinny is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner?”

The new series is a reboot of MTV’s previous dating show, A Shot at Love. The original show featured twins Rikki and Vikki and was a spinoff of Tila Tequila’s show, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

“Excited to announce Me and my boyfriend [DJ Pauly D] are getting our own crazy reality dating competition show!” Guadagnino wrote on Instagram when the news broke of the new show. “This is gonna be good.”

Pauly D and Guadagnino are keeping busy on MTV, with Shot at Love, Spring Break and the upcoming third season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pauly D has also been featured in the new MTV series, Game of Clones.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 11 on MTV.