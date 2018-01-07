Jerry Van Dyke Dead at 86

Comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86.

Jerry’s wife, Shirley Ann Jones, confirmed the news to TMZ. Apparently the two were involved in a serious car accident more than two years ago, and Jerry’s health declined ever since.

The actor died at his Malvern, Arkansas, ranch with Shirley by his side.

The cause of death has not yet been reported.

Jerry, who was the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, first became known for appearing on his brother’s show The Dick Van Dyke Show, followed by The Ed Sullivan Show and The Judy Garland Show.

He then became a regular face on sitcoms. He played Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam on Coach, Big Jimmy Hughes on Yes, Dear and Tag Spence on The Middle. He also appeared on My Mother The Car, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Raising Hope, The Millers, The Andy Griffith Show, You Wish and Teen Angel.

Dick visited Jerry over the holidays in what was the brothers’ last time seeing one another.

Dick and Jerry’s other co-stars have not yet publicly spoken out about his death.