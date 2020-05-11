Jerry Stiller Mourned by Julia Louis-Dreyfus Using Classic 'Seinfeld' Blooper

✖

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has addressed the loss of Jerry Stiller, who passed away on Monday at the age of 92. The two had worked together over nine seasons of Seinfeld, and Louis-Dreyfus paid tribute to Stiller with a post from the show's old blooper real that showed off his comedic talent.

Arguably one of the all-time best moments in the show's long history, the clip comes from the Season 8 episode "The Little Kicks," which finds Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus) ends up facing off with Frank (Stiller) after the arrest of Frank's son, George (Jason Alexander). When Frank asks if Elaine was the one who put him "up to this," Elaine pushes back, and Frank responds with "What the hell does that mean?" However, Stiller's delivery of the line was so unexpected that Louis-Dreyfus ruined quite a few takes breaking out laughing. "The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller," she wrote. "He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him."

The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020

Stiller's death was announced on Monday in a tweet from his son and fellow actor, Ben Stiller. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years," Stiller tweeted. "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." The news came after he suffered a medical scare in early 2019. He also lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she suffered multiple strokes when she was 85.

Louis-Dreyfus joins a number of Seinfeld alums who've weighed in on Stiller's loss. His on-screen son, Alexander, tweeted his own memorial on Monday. "He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. [RIP Jerry Stiller.] I love you."

Jerry Seinfeld himself also weighed in, posting a photo of himself on Instagram holding a vinyl copy of The Last Two People in the World — a comedy album he'd recorded in 1967 with his late wife. While he'd also tweeted about Stiller on Monday, Seinfeld presented the photo with no caption.