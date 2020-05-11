Jerry Stiller Fans Are Remembering His Best 'Seinfeld' Moments Following His Death at 92
Following the sad news that Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, fans of the iconic actor have been talking to social media to remember all his best Seinfeld moments. Stiller's death was announced by his son Ben, who shared the sad news on Twitter. "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he wrote.
Ben continued, "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." Stiller's on-screen son from Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, later memorialized his co-star in a statement. "Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside," Alexander wrote. "He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you." Scroll down to see posts form fans who have been fondly reflecting on Stiller's hilarious moments from Seinfeld.
The Seinfeld family lost a legend today. Rest in peace, Jerry Stiller. pic.twitter.com/6sJUDNsoXW— Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller's comedy will live forever.— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) May 11, 2020
The Father of Festivus, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He and wife Anne Meara's popular comedy routine was a mainstay throughout the 60's. The father of Ben Stiller would create a cultural touchstone though with his turn as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld; bringing us all Serenity Now! pic.twitter.com/9Ccz9l7JJ7— Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) May 11, 2020
RIP Mr. Stiller https://t.co/qHGxDi8K27— 🇮🇱 Ariel Chen 🇮🇱 (@ArielChen288) May 11, 2020
“WHAT THE HELL DID YOU TRADE JAY BUHNER FOR??!”
RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/4YM8QlgMmj— Eric Hubbs (NC Dinos 4-1) (@BarstoolHubbs) May 11, 2020
Unofficial Top Five Frank Costanza Quotes
1. Serenity now!
2. A Festivus for the rest of us
3. My George isn’t clever enough to hatch a scheme like this
4. So, who’s having sex with the hen?
5. I find tinsel distracting.
RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/GLKMEUndrc— Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) May 11, 2020
who doesn’t love Jerry Stiller❤️ SERENITY NOW pic.twitter.com/YzQyzpvlgq— Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller’s passing has Jay Buhner trending. A classic Seinfeld moment: pic.twitter.com/OGrIMamAEk— chip (@chiphoosier) May 11, 2020
R.I.P. Jerry Stiller. A legend in his roles in Seinfeld and King of Queens. He always got laughs out of me and plenty of others. You will be missed.
Serenity Now! pic.twitter.com/KnJUIAJkjz— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 11, 2020
We lost a legend today. Jerry Stiller delivered so of the most memorable lines in sitcom history as George Constanza's dad on Seinfeld like #serenitynow. pic.twitter.com/ZaMIqFnqjD— Josh Young (@gmufan17) May 11, 2020
Ahh RIP to a legend Jerry Stiller!!!— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) May 11, 2020
This man could say anything, and it’d be hilarious. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Seinfeld will always be my SHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/3cX8KmbncL
I've been obsessed with Seinfeld for so long, going back to my childhood, long before I even understood much of the humor.
Jerry Stiller's Frank Costanza was such an essential and beloved ancillary character. Virtually every scene he graced is amazing.
He will be missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/GVXQ7xIQhx— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) May 11, 2020
The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller made me laugh at a time I needed it most and for that, I am forever grateful for the comfort. But I also really gutted over his loss. That guy was a comedy giant among the greats and will be deeply missed. RIP. #Seinfeld #RIPJerryStiller pic.twitter.com/HriNyA5thF— Tania Hussain (@westlifebunny) May 11, 2020
All your favourite Seinfeld lines from the late Jerry Stiller. #RIP pic.twitter.com/aWh2kV28fv— 10 daily (@10Daily) May 11, 2020
RIP the great #JerryStiller. Thanks to you and Anne Meara for the Blue Nun commercials, and for Frank Costanza. Mr. Stiller used to belong to my gym and whenever he opened his mouth, even to say, "Hi," I laughed. Apparently, he had that effect on others... https://t.co/Q3kCX1qqcm— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) May 11, 2020