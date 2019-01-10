‘Seinfeld’ Star Jerry Stiller, Ben Stiller’s Father, Reportedly Rushed to Hospital

Ben Stiller’s 91-year-old dad, Jerry Stiller, was rushed to a Manhattan hospital on Wednesday after suffering stroke-like symptoms, multiple news outlets report.

The beloved Seinfeld star’s condition was reported to be serious. Family insiders told Radar Online that Jerry Stiller did not suffer a stroke, although he did go to the hospital and will be released soon.

“He’s doing well and will be home in a few days,” a source defined as a friend to the family told Radar.

A different source told Page Six that he “had some sort of episode and they wanted to be cautious. There’s no evidence of a stroke.”

The source added that he is currently under observation and expected to be released by this weekend.

“There are no signs of a stroke. He’s resting and they’re going to send him home in a couple days. He’s totally fine,” a source told the New York Daily News, adding that his family was with him Wednesday night.

Aside from Seinfeld, where he played George Costanza’s cantankerous dad Frank Costanza, Jerry Stiller is known for his roles in The King of Queens, Hairspray, alongside his son Ben Stiller in Zoolander, and more. In The King of Queens, he played another offbeat dad, Arthur Spooner, who was the father of Leah Remini‘s character Carrie Heffernan.

He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 1997 for Seinfeld, and for the same role won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series.

Stiller, a World War II veteran, earned a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Drama in 1950 from Syracuse University.

His wife Anne Meara, with whom he shared Ben and Amy Stiller, died in 2015 at 85 years old.

The couple’s comedy team, Stiller and Meara, earned success in the 1960s and 1970s, with numerous appearances on variety shows like The Ed Sullivan Show. Following their career on variety shows, the couple forged a radio commercial career, notably the campaign for Blue Nun wine. They also starred in their own syndicated five-minute sketch comedy show, Take Five with Stiller and Meara, from 1977-78.