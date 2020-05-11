Jerry Stiller Dead: 'Seinfeld' Actor's Cause of Death

✖

Early Monday morning it was announced that actor Jerry Stiller had died at the age of 92. It was reported and confirmed by his son Ben Stiller when he posted the sad news in a tweet. The Meet the Parents actor didn't leave any room for speculation on his cause of death, coming right out and announcing it was from natural causes.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad." Stiller's death comes just one year after he dealt with a medical scare and five years after his wife Anne Meara passed in 2015.

Stiller got an early start in show business but became well-known for his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld. His role on the long-running comedy series was the father to George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander. Alexander shared kind words on Twitter following the news, writing, "Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you."

Another hit show Stiller starred on was The King of Queens. He appeared in the family sitcom for all nine seasons as Arthur Spooner, Carrie Heffernan's father. His co-star Kevin James also took to social media to share a few sweet words about his memories with the legendary actor. "One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth," he captioned a sweet photo of the two on set. "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in peace." Before Stiller's time on the show from 1998 to 2007, Stiller revealed that James had to beg him out of retirement just to take the part. "He literally begged me to be in this show. He kissed me. He hugged me. He said, 'I can't do it without you,'" Stiller said during the show's final season. "I'm susceptible to praise."

The role on the show — on which his wife Anne Meara guest-starred — turned out to be one Stiller came to appreciate. "This was an opportunity for me, for the first time, to test myself as an actor because I never saw myself as more than just a decent actor."