Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27: Model Mourned by Christian Siriano

Model Jeremy Ruehlemann died recently. He was 27. News of his death came to light on Sunday when fashion designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano shared a tribute to "the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

Ruehlemann's modeling agent confirmed he died in a statement to E! News. A cause of death was not revealed. Ruehlemann published his final Instagram post on Jan. 20. He posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a Tommy Hilfiger photoshoot.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano wrote on Sunday, alongside several photos of Ruehlmann. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be."

"He inspired me and I will love him forever," Siriano continued. "I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J. We all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

Other members of the fashion community mourned Ruehlemann's death. "Goodbye Sweet Jeremy," Halston creative director Ken Downing wrote. "R. I. P. Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken."

"Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend [Ruehlemann]'s passing," celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanno wrote. "He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry, you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy."

Ruehlemann frequently modeled for Siriano's runway shows. He also modeled designs for Atelier Cillian, Joseph Abboud, and other brands. Ruehlemann was included in editorials for several magazines, including GQ. His final Instagram post is now flooded with condolences. "I can't believe what I'm hearing, RIP Jeremy," Lina Valentina wrote. "Rest in Peace little angel," model Jonathan Bellini wrote.