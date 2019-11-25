AMAs 2019: Billy Porter’s Extravagant Hat Has Social Media Weighing in on Daring Look

Leave it to Billy Porter to make a fiery entrance on a red carpet! The Pose star took to the 2019 AMAs on Sunday night with a bold and daring look, which included a dramatic headpiece that had social media singing his praises. Following a string of attention-grabbing moments and red carpet looks, including his Christian Siriano tuxedo this past February at the Oscars, Porter sported an all-white ensemble featuring a white shirt, tie, knee-length coat, wide-legged pants and an out-of-this world headpiece.

With many taking to social media to share their favorite moments of the American Music Awards tonight, a slew of fashion lovers and fans of Porter took to the comments section of Twitter to applaud the bold, impressive look that only he could pull off such an eye-catching style.

“Billy Porter kills the fashion game YET AGAIN,” wrote one fan.

“Billy is slaying the #AMAs tonight!” added another.

“Doing Billy Porter like no one else can,” wrote another. “A star.”

Porter sported a Thom Browne NY look, with the hat by designer Stephen Jones, sharing a sneak peek at the look just hours earlier in a tweet shared to his official Twitter.

Of course, there were some AMA watchers who were unsure what the whole look was, and took to Twitter to air their grievances over the appearance and likened it to Kanye West apparel.

“What is Billy Porter wearing?!” asked one viewer.

Billy Porter has the new Yeezy sandal on his head. #AMAs — Stephanie (@stephhernandez) November 25, 2019

Billy Porter is me when I wore a top hat to the Circus tour and these girls behind me asked me to sit down. I told them to stand up cause it’s Britney and I just wasn’t sitting… #amas — Jonathan Valdez (@JonathanValdez) November 25, 2019

At first i thought it was a big shoe that was on #billyporter head #AMAs2019 #AMAs — BarbiiE~BitcH♥ (@kloewheezyminaj) November 25, 2019

