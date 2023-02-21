'Mayor of Kingstown' Star 'Panicked' After Learning of Jeremy Renner's Snowmobile Accident'

Mayor of Kingstown star Tobi Bamtefa was recently a guest on the Tamron Hall show, and he opened up about feeling "panicked" after learning of co-star Jeremy Renner's snowmobile accident. During a Monday appearance on the daytime talk show, Bamtefa — who plays Crips leader Deverin "Bunny" Washington in the crime series — shared his reaction to the frightening news, saying, "I panicked. I was really worried. Because that's a life-and-death situation. I was just praying that he comes out of this alive, and he did."

"Knowing what I know of Jeremy, working in such close proximity to him, I'm not surprised that she's healing up now. He's hard," Bamtefa added. Hall then noted that she has interviewed Renner in the past and praise him for being a "solid" and "resilient" person. "You get a sense of that on-set," Bamfeta replied. "When we're working with him, when he comes in, he's got a lot on his plate. he's number one on the call sheet. He comes in a sets pace. He's the guy [who's] reliable. That's a steady constant on-set. Once you know you have that, everybody sort of follows suit. It's a really pleasant environment to be around. It allows you to express your character, or express yourself, in the environment." He then concluded, "I'm really glad that he's pulling through with such strength."

Tobi Bamtefa speaks on #MayorOfKingstown costar @JeremyRenner and his recovery. Tune in to today’s show for more with Tobi! pic.twitter.com/cwiOmCrOey — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) February 20, 2023

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."