Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident: Update on Actor's Condition and Recovery

Jeremy Renner is keeping fans posted on his recovery from his New Year's Day snowplow accident over on Instagram. The actor shared a new video on his Instagram Story on Saturday where he was receiving electrical stimulation to his leg muscles as part of his physical therapy. The video intrigued his followers and gave new hope that he will be back on his feet soon.

Renner's post showed electrical stimulation devices attached to his calf and thigh, pulsing his leg intermittently. He set the video to The Beatles' song "Lady Madonna" and captioned it: "Electric Stimulation Workout and muscle strength." Renner posted on Instagram late last month when he was discharged from the hospital and brought home, making it clear that recovering would be a full-time job for him even there. Since then, he has mostly posted about his TV work on his feed but he has shared occasional updates about his health on his Story.

😔❤️



— via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/V9gq99J8zG — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) February 19, 2023

Renner was badly injured at his home in rural Nevada on Jan. 1, 2023. The circumstances of the accident were confusing for several weeks afterward, but the Washoe County Sheriff's Department finally shared the details at the end of the month. After a serious snowstorm, Renner was using a massive machine called a PistenBully snow groomer to clear the accumulation from his driveway and the nearby roads so that his family could get out of the house, according to a report by CNN.

Police say that Renner was behind the wheel of the snow machine trying to extricate his nephew's truck from the snow when the accident struck. The snow groomer began to slide out of control, and Renner noticed that it might be heading toward his nephew, threatening to crush him. Renner jumped out of the snow groomer in a hurry to push his nephew out of the way, but he was run over and crushed himself in the process. The police report says: "Once [Renner] was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward [his nephew]. He feared the PistenBully was going to hit [his nephew], so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

Renner broke more than 30 bones in the accident, among other injuries. He needed to be airlifted to a trauma center and he received several surgeries before he could be discharged. Fortunately, Renner seems to be on the road to recovery now.