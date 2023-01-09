Jeremy Renner Has Message for Fans Amid His Recovery in Hospital

Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a terrible snowmobile accident, but the actor sent a message out to fans who've shown him support. On Saturday, Renner spent his 52nd birthday in a hospital bed, but his fans were busy sending him birthday wishes. One notable birthday post came from The Base, a youth sports program in Chicago where Renner has done charity work.

In their post, The Base shared a video featuring some of the young athletes holding up letter to spell out "J Renner" while singing 50 Cent's "In Da Club," which says, "Go shorty. It's your birthday. We gonna party like it's your birthday." Over in the post's caption, The Base wrote that everyone from the organization was "sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY" wish to Renner. Replying to the group, Renner said, "I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you. You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss. A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, Renner's family offered an update on his condition. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023," Renner's family told the outlet. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," the Renner family statement went on to read. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is an actor and singer who is most familiar for his portrayal of Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's also had notable roles in multiple film from the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker, The Town, and Wind River. More recently, he appears in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, which begins its second season in January.