Jeremy Renner Flees His Home Amidst Devastating Wildfires

Jeremy Renner is one of many having to evacuate in the midst of a wildfire. Via ET, the Mayor of Kingstown actor took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he is safe after he had to evacuate from his Lake Tahoe home due to wildfires in the area. "Everyone is evacuated and safe," he wrote. He shared numerous pictures from the wildfire, noting, "Fire support working hard to protect our community." He also shared another photo of the wildfire, which was as clear as day, telling followers, "When the wind shifts, it's either really good or really bad."

On Sept. 8, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency for the area. According to Reno Gazette Journal, the Davis Fire is continuing to burn as of Wednesday and is at 37% containment. Renner hasn't posted much since updating fans he was safe, aside from a few 9/11 tributes. It's heartbreaking to see that Renner had to evacuate and knowing that so many people had to evacuate, but the good thing is that he is safe after it all.

As of now, a cause for the wildfire is unknown, but the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and sheriff's office are seeking tips from people who may know something about the origin. Unfortunately, the strong wind gusts have not been helping the fire and have only made it worse, both for the fire and the fire crews working to contain it. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, with winds expected to reach up to 60 mph. Those in the area can flee to the public evacuation shelter at the Neil Road Recreation Center in Reno.

Renner is the latest A-lister to be affected by a wildfire. In 2023, Dolly Parton spoke out about a wildfire in Tennessee near Dollywood, praising the "brave men and women working to contain" the fire. In 2020, Chargers QB Justin Herbert had to evacuate his home in California due to a wildfire, while Miley Cyrus lost her home in 2018 because of California wildfires. With the Davis Fire not even half contained, it's likely it will be a while until Renner is able to return to his home, but all that really matters is that he is safe. After surviving his snowplow accident, he can certainly get through anything.