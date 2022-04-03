Dolly Parton Speaks out as Wildfire Rages in Tennessee Near Dollywood

Dolly Parton offered her prayers to the brave men and women fighting the wildfires near Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee last week. Tennessee was still in a State of Emergency on Friday as the Wears Valley wildfire continued. About 400 different agencies from across the state traveled to the fires in Sevier and Madison Counties.

“I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area,” Parton wrote. “It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do.” The country music legend praised the “brave men and women working to contain” the fire.

“I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them,” Parton continued. “During this time, I’ve also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood, who have assured me everything is okay there.”

The Wears Valley wildfire is 85% contained as of Friday and is over 3,700 acres, while the Seymour wildfire is 800 acres and 20% contained, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA). The Sevier County government said the Hatcher Mountain fire was 95% contained, and over 2,600 acres have burned as of Saturday afternoon. The Dupont fire is 60% contained and has burned about 664 acres.

Drier conditions were expected for East Tennessee over the weekend, so officials warned that new fires could make it dangerous to fight existing fires, reports WZTV. TEMA officials said anyone who has already evacuated their homes should not return until officials say it is safe.

Over 400 emergency agencies across the state traveled to East Tennessee to help fight the fires, reports WBIR. Dickson Fire Captain Shane Steely’s crew traveled over 200 miles to protect the Smoky Mountain Ridge Resort. “Help them save their property…that’s what we’re here for. Everybody that’s here from the state of Tennessee or that’s come here — that’s why we’re here to help,” Steely told WBIR. “We’re highly trained and prepared to help stop the fire.”

TEMA launched a Sevier County Wildfire recovery page with information for residents. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has a team at the Sevier County Fairgrounds in Sevierville to help wildfire survivors file insurance claims. Assistance is also available at the TDCI’s website or by calling 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.