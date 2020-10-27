Chargers QB Justin Herbert Evacuates Home as California Wildfires Near

✖

Wildfires are raging in Southern California and endangering the residents and wildlife alike. Roughly 100,000 people have had to evacuate their homes due to the Silverado Fire, including an NFL quarterback. Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert is one of the many forced to leave due to safety concerns.

Speaking with Dan Patrick on Tuesday, Herbert revealed that he and many other players had to evacuate. "I’m actually in a hotel," Herbert said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. "We had to evacuate our house because of the fires." Patrick had asked if the rookie quarterback had any jerseys hanging in his house, prompting the revelation that he was not at home while preparing for a trip to snowy Denver.

According to TMZ, officials in Southern California said that the fire has destroyed 11,200 acres. More than 750 firefighters are battling the fire and using 14 water-dropping helicopters. Recent updates place the containment level at only 5% while winds spark concern about the fire continuing to spread.

Slightly more activity at our house today than expected. But I cannot thank you enough to the local fire that has come from land and air to fight this. 🙏🏼 This video capture from our yard by a fire fighter. 💪🏻 #BlueRidgeFire pic.twitter.com/blhPTj0BYn — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) October 26, 2020

Another athlete has faced similar issues due to fires in Southern California. IndyCar driver Graham Rahal had to evacuate his home due to the Blue Ridge Fire and has provided multiple updates on social media. One video even showed a plane dropping flame retardant on the ridge just below his home. Rahal revealed that the flames came within mere feet of his home, but the "heroes in yellow jackets" saved him and his neighbors.

"I don’t really know what else to say. It appears so far the heroes in yellow jackets saved our home," Rahal tweeted on Monday. "It’s still burning close by so it’s not done yet, but it came to our backyard and the heroes protected us. Look at those men. Thank you so much to all firefighters!

According to USA Today, the Blue Ridge Fire has burned nearly 24 square miles with no containment. Officials said more than 8,700 homes are under evacuation and that the orders remained on Tuesday. The numbers include 5,958 homes in the Chino Hills, 2,500 in Yorba Linda and 276 in Brea.