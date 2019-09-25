Jenny McCarthy Reveals New Bob Hairdo in Vegas Snap

Jenny McCarthy is sporting a new bob just one day ahead of The Masked Singer Season 2 premiere and fans are loving it! The 46-year-old posted a photo of herself to Instagram mentioning that she was in Vegas sporting an off-the-shoulder look with a beautiful diamond heart necklace.

One fan wrote, “The hair, the necklace! You never age! Love BFF Friday too. [Heart emoji],” while someone else wrote, “Your necklace is [four heart eye emojis] The bob is [two fire emojis] You are stunning.”

Another one of her followers posted, “Seriously one of the most beautiful women of all time.”

No word yet on whether she’ll rock the new look on the season premiere Wednesday Sept. 25. Last season, The Masked Singer took fans by surprise with the different style singing competition. Each contestant dresses up in an elaborate costume while revealing clues about themselves each week. Fans and the judges panel, including Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and McCarthy, will do their best to put each clue together as they try and guess who each singer is. The performer is judged on a series of qualities from performance, to their singing abilities and only until they’re eliminated, are they allowed to reveal their true identities. Until then, it must remain a secret with only a few clues given each week.

At first, the concept seemed a bit confusing, and at times weird, but it didn’t take long before viewers became addicted to the show.

Fans interests were peaked when the popular Fox competition already revealed clues to this seasons singers. Host Nick Cannon revealed that between the 16 competitors are 140 films, 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, six multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces.

While a few masks from last year included a bee, monster, lion and peacock, this year includes a skeleton, fox, ice cream, eagle, tree, flamingo, butterfly, penguin, leopard, egg, rottweiler, flower, thingamajig, panda and black widow.

The show has had such an impact that now celebrities are showing up on red carpets decked out in costumes. Recently, at the Emmys, a few showed off their outfits on the purple carpet and fans loved every bit of it.

The Masked Singer returns to televisions Sept. 25 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.