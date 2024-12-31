Jennifer Lopez’s Ex’s House Reportedly Raided in Illegal Weed Investigation

Law enforcement officers delivered an unexpected holiday surprise at Casper Smart’s Los Angeles residence just two days before Christmas. The 37-year-old choreographer, known for his five-year relationship with Jennifer Lopez, received early morning visitors on Dec. 23 when police executed a search warrant at his home following a tip about an alleged cannabis growing operation. Smart and an unidentified female were present during the 9 a.m. raid, with law enforcement arriving with a warrant in hand, according to TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources, officers discovered what they described as a “small- to medium-size grow operation” at the property. Rather than facing immediate arrest, Smart was cited and released at the scene. The case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to pursue charges against the former backup dancer, per Page Six.

The timing of the raid, just before the holiday season, has drawn attention to Smart, who first entered the public eye through his high-profile relationship with Lopez. Their romance began in 2011 following her divorce from Marc Anthony, quickly evolving from a professional connection to something more personal.

Smart previously revealed to E! News that their relationship developed organically. “It just spontaneously happened” after their relationship was professional for a “very long time,” he explained, adding, “The chemistry was there. You can’t fight it.”

The relationship appeared to be meaningful for both parties. Lopez had credited Smart with helping her heal from her divorce, noting “he was really there for her.” However, their romance faced significant challenges, including a 2014 split amid allegations of Smart exchanging messages with transgender models behind the singer’s back.

Though the couple attempted reconciliation in 2015, reuniting for another year, they permanently ended their relationship in 2016. Following their breakup, reports emerged that Smart’s infidelity had caused the final split, though neither party publicly confirmed these allegations.

The “On the Floor” singer, now 55, moved on to several high-profile relationships after Smart, including a brief romance with Drake that same year, reports Page Six. She later entered a relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. Most recently, she married long-time friend and former flame Ben Affleck, though the couple reportedly separated in August 2023 after two years of marriage.

The current investigation into Smart’s property marks his first major headline-making incident since his split from Lopez. While the scale of the alleged growing operation remains unclear, the involvement of the District Attorney’s office suggests the case could have serious implications. Representatives for Smart have not yet commented on the investigation, and it remains unclear whether the unidentified woman present during the raid had any connection to the alleged operation.