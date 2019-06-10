Jennifer Lopez Calls out Drake as ‘Booty Call’ During Tour Performance

Jennifer Lopez entertained her crowd Friday night during her It’s My Party tour, throwing a joking curveball for the crowd calling Drake her booty call.

During her break dance at the show when Drake’s popular song “Hotline Bling” came on, during the line “You used to call me on my cell phone,” Lopez responded with, “Huh. Booty call.”

This isn’t the first time the 49-year-old singer called the rapper out. Back in 2016, she said the same thing during her opening night of the All I Have residency in Las Vegas and after that, it caught on and became a line she continually used during her shows.

During that same year, the World of Dance star was caught hanging out with the 32-year-old rapper, shortly after her breakup with five-year boyfriend, Casper Smart. The two musicians posted a photo on social media of themselves snuggled up together, and were also seen dancing and kissing while at a winter wonderland-themed “prom” in Los Angeles where they were also crowned King and Queen.

Lopez wasn’t the only one to give a quick shout out during her shows, Drake even dedicated a song to their quick fling in March 2017 with his song “Free Smoke” using a line that says, “I drunk text J.Lo // Old number, so it bounce back.” Then he used her 1999 hit “If You Had My Love” on his song “Teenage Fever.” It didn’t stop there though, he mentioned their failed relationship again on “Diplomatic Immunity” writing, “2010 was when I lost my halo // 2017 I lost a J. Lo // A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though.”

Lopez quickly moved on from her fling with the rapper to former MLB baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, who she’s now engaged to.

The two got engaged in March of this year and “are not doing a huge wedding” according to a source close to the couple. Instead, they’re thinking more of “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

Due to Lopez’s “extremely intense” schedule, the two have not set a date to their wedding just yet.

“Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows [It’s My Party tour] over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

Lopez is also busy with filming Hustlers and said she’s booked for the rest of the year more than likely.

“We haven’t started planning yet,” she said shortly after her engagement. “You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”