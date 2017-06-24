Photo Captures Jennifer Lopez Running Into Ex Casper Smart During Girls Night Out

During a girl’s night out, Jennifer Lopez ran into her ex Casper Smart.

On Monday, the “On the Floor” singer was hanging with her BFF, King of Queens actress Leah Remini, when she bumped into her former beau at the El Floridita nightclub in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Jennifer Lopez and Smart ran into one another, they were standing outside the club. Smart, a 29-year-old dancer/actor, was clutching a bouquet of flowers as he came across his former flame and Remini.

No word yet as to whether the incident was a coincidence or if they were all attending the same event.

Check out the photo of the Lopez-Smart encounter here.

J-Lo posted a video on Instagram from the club which appeared to be a massive dance party. The brief clip shows Lopez panning her camera phone around with her group of pals. However, Smart isn’t seen in the video.

“Wait for it… lol #hairflick #salsanight w the fam…@therealangelopagan,” the Shades of Blue actress captioned the video.

Wait for it… lol #hairflick #salsanight w the fam…@therealangelopagan A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:42pm PST

Most notably, Lopez’s rumored boyfriend, “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake, was not seen at the nightclub. The 30-year-old hip-hop star was across the pond in England performing at the O2 Arena.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old took a break from sharing partying videos to post a photo from her recent feature story in W Magazine. The pics are easily some of J-Lo’s sexiest snaps ever, and you definitely need to check them out. See the photos here.

To keep up with Jennifer Lopez, follow her on Instagram here. Also, be sure to check out J-Lo’s upcoming reality competition series titled World of Dance?

What do you think was going through Jennifer Lopez’s mind when she saw Casper Smart outside of the club in L.A.?

Up Next: Jennifer Lopez Loses Out To Adult Film Actress Rosee Divine | Jenna Dewan-Tatum And Jennifer Lopez Are Hosting A Show Together, And The World Is Melting | Jennifer Lopez Shares Photo That Literally Shines A Light On ‘The Original Booty’ | Jennifer Lopez Reminds Drake What He’s Missing With Sexy Snap | Jennifer Lopez Continues To Melt Instagram With Two New Sizzling Photos | Jennifer Lopez Posts Steamy New Pic That Is Really Not For The Kids | Jennifer Lopez Latest Instagram Photo With Her Children Brings in Mixed Reviews | Jennifer Lopez’s Legs Can Cure Any Rainy Day Blues

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]