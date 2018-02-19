Jennifer Lopez Nearly Spills out of Low-Cut Bra Top

Jennifer Lopez brought the heat on her Valentine’s Day date with Alex Rodriguez, rocking a sexy outfit showing off her famous curves when the two went out on the town for dinner in Miami, Florida.

The pop star accessorized her slicked back locks and simple hoop earrings with a daring outfit, which consisted of a silver and black bra top, which connected to black flare slacks in a photo which can be seen here.

The 48-year-old also flashed the $186,000 Cartier panther ring the former Yankees player gave her earlier in the day while heading into Casa Tua, a Miami restaurant which specializes in dishes from northern Italy.

Lopez also posed for her boyfriend in the same outfit that night, striking a sassy pose while in front of large red painting.

“To my gorgeous girl • You make me happier • stronger • better… te amo Macha 13,” he wrote in the caption.

The two began dating a year ago and have since been almost inseparable, sharing homes on both coasts of the U.S. and working to co-parent their children from past relationships.

She has twins Max and Emme and he has two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Lopez got emotional this March when talking about becoming a mother on Today.

“They just make my life so much better,” she said. “I’m forever grateful. I didn’t have kids until later. I almost thought it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that and it could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted.”

Being a mom, performer and involved in a long-distance relationship is a lot, but Lopez added she’s not spreading herself too thin.

“It is a little bit insane,” Lopez said. “I take it one day at a time. Me and the kids are like gypsies. We’re traveling all over the place and just getting it done and doing what we can.”

“I feel really lucky,” she added. “I’ve been in the business a long time … I love what I do and I feel very fortunate to have been doing it for so long and to keep being inspired and to keep wanting to push the envelope and to keep doing better — not just as a performer and an actress and a singer, but also as a person. I think that’s the artist kind of soul in me. To just always to be creative and do more and learn more and get better.”

