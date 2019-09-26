Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Photo Goes Viral

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show announcement photo quickly went viral after it was shared. The photo teased a larger one that confirmed Lopez will be joined by Shakira during the show. Lopez’s original tweet has been liked more than 9,000 times and already retweeted more than 2,100 times as of this writing. Lopez’s post was a crop of Shakira, while Shakira’s tweet included a cropped photo of Lopez.

The two stars, who have scored international hits in both English and Spanish, will be the headlining acts for the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show. The Pepsi brand was prominently featured in the photos, with Shakira wearing an arm band with the Pepsi logo, while Lopez wore a belt and ring with the familiar logo.

The show will be co-produced by Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation.

The photo excited Lopez’s fans all over the world.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi vice president of marketing, told the Associated Press in a statement.

Lopez and Shakira also tweeted the bigger picture of the two singers together. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” Shakira wrote.

“Going to set the world on [fire],” Lopez added.

Lopez recently scored hits with the song “Medicine” with French Montana and “Dinero” with DK+J Khaled and Cardi B. She also starred in Hustlers, which has earned her Oscar buzz for her acclaimed performance. The film has been a surprise hit, earning $77.5 million worldwide since its release earlier this month.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first SUper Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.

Photo credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images