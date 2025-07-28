Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage: ‘I’m Glad I Had Underwear On’

Jennifer Lopez didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction stop her from putting on a show!

The “On the Floor” singer, who celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday, was taking in some birthday love from the crowd at her Warsaw, Poland, Up All Night: Live in 2025 show on Friday when the glittery skirt she was wearing seemingly snapped off her body and fell to the floor.

While Lopez wasn’t able to catch the skirt in time to keep it from revealing the gold dance briefs she was wearing underneath, she didn’t let it affect her performance, strutting around the stage of the PGE Narodowy stadium and doing a little twirl while shrugging off the incident.

“I’m out here in my underwear,” the hitmaker joked, as one of her dancers attempted to help refasten the skirt around her waist. “That’s gonna be everywhere.”

“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she added later. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Later in the evening, the “Let’s Get Loud” performer tossed the skirt into the crowd, joking that she didn’t “want it back” and that they could “keep it.”

Lopez’s birthday celebration also marked the debut of her new song “Birthday,” which came just three weeks after she launched her tour in Spain on July 8. This Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour marks Lopez’s first in six years following the cancellation of her This Is Me… Live tour in May 2024.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote in a statement at the time of the cancellation. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”