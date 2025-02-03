Jennifer Lopez Rocks Transparent Skirt at 2025 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez may have skipped the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards, but she still made sure to shine.

The singer and actress, 55, looked stunning as she took to the stage at the Sunday, Feb. 2 awards show as a surprise presenter for the evening, pairing a black cropped turtleneck with a show-stopping sheer skirt by Stéphane Rolland. The shimmery skirt, which swirled into a sculptural gather at Lopez’s waist, flowed down onto the stage for a short train, adding a regal note to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s look.

“Hola Grammys,” Lopez captioned an Instagram post showing off her outfit for the evening. The Grammy winner, who was seated at a table with Benson Boone, surprised fans when she took to the stage as the presenter of the Best Latin Pop Album Grammy, which she awarded to Shakira for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Jennifer Lopez at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

“Here’s the truth,” Lopez said before awarding Shakira. “In any language, music’s biggest night only gets bigger and better when it brings us the whole world of music.”

The Unstoppable star looked equally stunning the night before when she attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammya party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel wearing a metallic bronze La Pointe gown featuring a plunging halter neckline. Lopez accessorized with a coordinating fur coat and added sparkling jewelry to complete the glam. Sharing the look for the evening on her Instagram, the star simply added two bronze hearts and a sparkle emoji to let the gown do the talking.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gersonon at the Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Lopez has been having a fashion moment as of late, having been praised for the spiderweb gown she wore at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new film Kiss of a Spider Woman on Jan. 26. Her dress wasn’t the only aspect of Lopez’s premiere night that received good reviews, and the superstar took to her Instagram to express her joy at the “excitement” her film was garnering.

“One of the many reviews from last night, and my heart is so full,” Lopez wrote alongside an excerpt of a positive review. “This project has been such a labor of love, and seeing your excitement means the world to me. I am so grateful!!!”

She continued, “When I think of the message and the music, I truly cannot wait for you to experience this movie when it finally comes out. Your support keeps me inspired every step of the way.”