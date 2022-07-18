See 'Excited' Jennifer Lopez in Wedding Day Glam Just Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised everyone recently when they revealed that they wed in Las Vegas. After revealing the happy news, they've shared some details about their low-key nuptials. On Instagram, Lopez gave fans a look at her wedding day glam as she spoke about how "excited" she was to marry Affleck.

Hair stylist Chris Appleton posted a clip of Lopez showing off her wedding day look. The video featured the singer, sporting a half-up hairdo and next-level glam, twirling around in her wedding dress. In the clip, Appleton asks her how she's feeling, and she replies that she's "so excited" to make her union with Affleck official.

Lopez actually sported two wedding dresses for her Las Vegas wedding. As she chronicled on Instagram, she's had her first dress (which you can see in the above post) for quite some time. According to the Second Act star, she had "been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day." She wore a separate dress, designed by Zuhair Murad, for the ceremony. Lopez previously donned a Zuhair Murad Bridal Couture gown in her romantic comedy, Marry Me, which was released in February 2022.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her newsletter, adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last." Lopez went on to say about their marriage, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." She also called her wedding the "best night of our lives."

Lopez and Affleck have had a long road to the altar. They first began dating in 2002 and got engaged later that year. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and later split. The pair eventually reunited in 2021 following the end of Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Affleck proposed in April of this year, and Lopez recounted the special moment in her On the JLo newsletter.