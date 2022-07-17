Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wedding: See the First Photos

Jennifer Lopez has finally walked down the aisle with Ben Affleck, confirming the great news to fans with some photos of the moments. A selection of photos and videos were e-mailed to fans subscribed to J-Lo's newsletter, On The JLo.

"We did it!" the email is titled, instantly confirming the rumors that had been swirling across Sunday. And with her confirmation, she included photos of her dress, Affleck's slick tux and plenty of smiling photos of the couple together.

Both showcased their wedding looks ahead of the nuptials, with Jennifer Lopez showing off her look while Affleck filmed, and then the Argo director getting himself together in the small bathroom at the chapel. She confirms there was also a "short" walk down the aisle, giving the proper wedding experience that many have been waiting to see.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," the body of the post reads. "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world...We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight."

Lopez goes on to explain how the chapel stayed open a bit late and let them take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible, purported to be owned by Elvis Presley for real, but who knows. What is interesting is how Lopez confirms the dress is an old one from a movie, Affleck's jacket is one he had in his closet, and their vows both came from the heart.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," Lopez writes. "They were right when they said, "all you need is love". We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

The singer closed out the message by confirming her new name, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, wrapping up a twenty-year romance with a little bow for now. It's a sweet moment, fans are no doubt getting a treat. Will they have a larger ceremony or is this intimate moment all they need going forward? It will be interesting to see.