Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's 'Never Been Better' as Ben Affleck Romance Blooms

✖

In case you've missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently rekindled their romance. Ever since they reunited, the two have been spotting on numerous outings in public together. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lopez spoke out about how life is going for her at the moment. Apparently, the actor is in an incredibly good place amid her relationship with Affleck.

Lopez appeared on the program in order to promote her new song "Cambia El Paso." Although, of course, the conversation turned towards her personal life, per E! News. She explained that she's having the "best time of her life" right now. Lopez added, "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better." The singer continued to share that she wants those closest to her to know that she's in a good space right now.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she continued. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at." Lopez added that she appreciates "all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes." She also said, "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life." While she didn't mention Affleck's name during the interview, it easy to see why her romance with the actor is one of the reasons why she's in such a happy place right now.

Lopez's interview comes several months after she announced her split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The pair confirmed the news to the Today Show, telling the program in a statement that they decided that they were "better as friends." Their statement also indicated that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Shortly after Lopez announced her split from Rodriguez, she was spotted with Affleck, her former fiancé. Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2002, but they later called off their wedding and parted ways. However, they're clearly giving their relationship another shot, as the two have reportedly been dating since they reunited in April.