Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Quarantine Workout Selfies

✖

She may not be in the running to own the New York Mets anymore, but the quarantine doesn't seem to be slowing Jennifer Lopez down. The actor and singer posted a pair of selfies to her Instagram on Saturday from her home gym, just after a workout routine.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you," Lopez wrote in the caption. She also added the hashtag #CamoFridays, as well as tagged Niyama Sol, who made her workout attire. In addition to sharing the post on their own page, the clothing company also replied to Lopez in the comments directly, writing simply "challenge accepted." It's also the first workout-oriented post since May 3, when she revealed the booty-shaking tutorial she gave Shakira ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 15, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT

Earlier in May, it was rumored that Lopez and husband Alex Rodriguez have indefinitely postponed their Italian destination wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News on May 7 that the couple "have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice.

The source added that "guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated." Although they stressed that the couple is still planning on the "wedding of their dreams," but they want to wait until the timing is right. They also haven't set a new date yet and aren't planning on doing so anytime soon. This echoed what Rodriguez said on The Tonight Show back in April, telling host Jimmy Fallon that "everything's been put on just a pause."

While the couple has put their nuptials on hold, for the time being, they have been helping out to aid the fight against coronavirus. On April 30, they donated 2,000 free meals to Brad Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville, The Store. "So, A-Rod called in to my B-Rad Zoom Pub Crawl," Paisley announced in a video. "He and J-Lo are donating 2,000 meals to The Store."

In the clip, he went on to explain how The Store works, which serves at-need residents of the Nashville area. "You get a great meal, affordable and easy to make with some great, great options," Paisley explained. "Thank you A-Rod and J-Lo for that generous gift."