Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Donate 2,000 Meals to Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store

Brad Paisley held another edition of his Paisley Pub Crawl on Zoom on Thursday, and this time, he was joined by another famous name. Paisley revealed that Alex Rodriguez had crashed his Pub Crawl to make a special announcement, the former MLB star sharing that he and fiancé Jennifer Lopez were donating 2,000 meals to Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville, The Store, which serves customers in need for a one-year period as they work toward self-sufficiency.

"Yesterday A-Rod and J-Lo... wait a minute, that's how you know you're a big star, when you have a name and like a letter and then a dash," Paisley joked in a video sharing the news. "So, A-Rod called in to my B-Rad Zoom Pub Crawl. He and J-Lo are donating 2,000 meals to The Store." The meals Rodriguez and Lopez donated were from Tiller and Hatch, which makes frozen pressure cooker meals. The clip then cut to Paisley on his Zoom call with Rodriguez, with Paisley telling the camera that Rodriguez and "his incredibly better half, way way better half, were so generous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

"You and J-Lo gave 2,000 meals to The Store," Paisley continued. "They're part of a company Kim and I love called Tiller and Hatch." "You get the trifecta," Rodriguez said. "You get a great meal, affordable and easy to make with some great, great options." Paisley explained how to cook Tiller and Hatch meals before thanking the superstar couple. "Thank you A-Rod and J-Lo for that generous gift," he said. "They've also given 60,000 of these Tiller and Hatch meals out to charity. Great people, keep it up. B-Rad, signing off."

Paisley and Williams-Paisley opened The Store in Nashville in March and are already serving three times the amount of customers they expected due to the tornados in Nashville that month and the coronavirus pandemic. "We had about a week of operating like we expected when we opened in March, and here we are opening something like this when, basically, all hell breaks loose," Paisley told Hoda Kotb on the Today show earlier this month. "Now we’re already serving three times the amount of people we expected right away. We thought we would soft roll this thing out, like a slow build to what we would become, and all of the sudden we’re kind of thrown into the fire with it, but it’s really going well so far — knock on wood — I think."