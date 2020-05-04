Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira a Booty Shaking Tutorial in New Super Bowl Halftime Video

The queen of hip moves just got a teaching lesson on how to shake her booty! In a series of behind-the-scenes videos Jennifer Lopez shared to her Instagram, she's seen giving Shakira a booty shaking lesson just ahead of their show-stopping Super Bowl LIV halftime performance back in February. Both were in rehearsals when the "Jenny from the Block" singer detailed just how exactly she does it to the "Hips Don't Lie" pop star, and who she learned it from!

"I do it with my knees," Lopez said to Shakira. "If you shake your knees, your butt goes." The 50-year-old then gave credit to her mom for teaching her that move saying, "My mother taught me that ... when I was four!" At the end of the video, both were seen pulling off the move as a group of young girls were behind them screaming, "Let's get loud!" In another video, Lopez was practicing the intro portion of her performance as she danced on the pole. Following that, the rest of the dancers filled the screen before it shot back to Shakira and Lopez as they practiced their exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 3, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

"I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the [Super Bowl LIV Halftime] Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and [Shakira]," she captioned the videos.

Just months before, it was rumored that Lopez could potentially be this years headlining performer but she didn't confirm until late September 2019. Lopez expressed her interest in the opportunity but couldn't reveal how she truly felt until after it was officially announced — which was done via social media. "I don't know if any of you have been to any of my shows, but I love performing and I'm super excited," she told Us Weekly, along with other outlets. "We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. I'm excited!"

"It's a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it," she continued. "I'm so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas." Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga expressed how stunned they were following their brilliant show, along with fans of the two singers.