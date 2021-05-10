Jennifer Lopez Glows in Mother's Day Post Alongside Mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and Daughter Emme

✖

Jennifer Lopez had the family energy going strong this weekend for Mother's Day and the latest debut from her J Lo Beauty line. The Super Bowl halftime star may be going through some personal trials after her split with Alex Rodriguez, but the family affair photos and video didn't even hint at any trouble.

Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, and daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, 13, were all smiles in the photo while sporting that beauty line glow and white shirts. "Three generations, but one belief — WE ARE LIMITLESS (and so are YOU!)," the caption to the photo read. The glow is part of the sale for the J Lo Beauty products, promising "gorgeous, glowing skin from ages 7-77."

Lopez also posted a pair of videos marking the photoshoot with her mother and daughter, honoring the holiday and paying tribute to her own mother while celebrating what it feels like to be a mother herself. "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it!" Lopez wrote in the caption of the video posted on Mother's Day.

The prior video went behind the scenes of the photoshoot and pressed forward on the noting that moms deserve credit for the status we attain. "This Mother's Day, we celebrate all the super moms who encourage us to be limitless," the caption reads while using a hashtag for "limitless."

As far as her personal life goes, Lopez is reportedly "fantastic" despite her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. The pair seemed destined for a long romance, but some trust issues and tabloid drama put a stop to their relationship if reports are to be believed. While she doesn't seem to be in a rush to fill the partner role any time soon, she does seem to be happy focusing on her career and family.