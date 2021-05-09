Jennifer Lopez Raises Eyebrows With 'Save the Date' Photo in Wake of Alex Rodriguez Breakup

✖

Jennifer Lopez is raising more than a few eyebrows thanks to a recent Instagram post that her co-star, Josh Duhamel made. Why? Duhamel shared a post urging fans to "save the date" for their film, Shotgun Wedding, which will hit theaters on June 29, 2022. Although, the language in the caption did have some doing a double-take, as it was posted shortly after it was reported that Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

In the still from the movie, Lopez and Duhamel can be seen wearing some battered wedding day attire. The pair look as though they have really been put through it as they share exasperated looks for the camera. Fans are in for a bit of a wait for the new film, as it won't be coming out until the summer of next year. In the meantime, fans have been in a tizzy over the photos from Shotgun Wedding that have already been shared. Of course, Duhamel's latest, in particular, is causing some to make a connection between the "save the date" message and Lopez's recently called off wedding to Rodriquez.

View this post on Instagram

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed that they split in mid-April amid rumors that they had broken up. At the time, they released a statement to the Today Show in which they noted that they decided it would be best to stay "friends" and end their engagement. The former couple stated that they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." They two added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Maximillian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez shares daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The singer and the athlete ended their message by saying that "out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez and Rodriguez's split came after much speculation about the status of their relationship. Before they officially confirmed that they broke up, there was speculation that the two split earlier in the year due to the former Yankees player's alleged infidelity. It was alleged that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, but he denied those rumors. Additionally, LeCroy stated that she was in communication with Rodriguez, but they never met up in person.