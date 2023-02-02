Jennifer Lopez Lists Her Bel-Air Home for $42 Million

Jennifer Lopez listed her incredible Bel-Air estate for sale, six months after she and Ben Affleck tied the knot. The asking price is an eye-popping $42.5 million, and it includes a private lake and beach. Lopez, 53, bought the home in 2016 from Sela Ward for $28 million.

The nine-bedroom, 14,000-square-foot estate is situated on about eight acres, reports The Wall Street Journal. It sits behind gates, with plenty of heavy foliage around to keep the property from public view. The grounds include a guest cottage, pool, putting green, pagoda, and a 100-sear outdoor amphitheater.

The estate has some elements of the French Country style, and makes use of wood, stone, and other natural materials, according to the Carolwood listing information. Essentially, a person could have everything they ever need without leaving the property. There is also a gym, formal dining room, game room, and home theater. Lopez put up movie posters showing off her and Affleck's best movies.

The main house includes a double-height living room with a fireplace, bar, and a staircase with wrought-iron railings. there is also a grand piano and a separate library room. The kitchen also includes a central dining island and chandelier. Visitors can eat at a dining nook framed by casement windows. The property was listed by Brett Lawyer.

Lopez and Affleck were famously engaged from 2002 to 2004 before they went their separate ways. They reunited in April 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022. Sources told TMZ the couple is now living in a rental and are still hunting for a family home.

Since marrying Lopez and Affleck have been seen together everywhere, including at Dunkin' locations in Affleck's native Massachusetts. In early January, the two were seen at Boston-area Dunkin' locations, with Affleck even serving coffee to drive-thru customers. The visit was all part of a commercial. A source told Entertainment Tonight the deal is worth "several million dollars" and includes Dunkin' donating to Affleck's Eastern Congo Initiative charity.

Lopez plans to release a new studio album, This Is Me... Now, in 2023. It will serve as a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then and is her first new studio album since A.K.A. in 2014. Lopez also just starred in Shotgun Wedding, which was released on Amazon's Prime Video on Jan. 27. Affleck's movie about Nike, Air, will be released on Prime Video on April 5.