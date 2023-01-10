Ben Affleck Surprises Dunkin' Customers in Boston-Area Drive-Thru

Famous Dunkin' drinker Ben Affleck was seen handing out coffee orders to drivers at a Boston-area location Tuesday morning. Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also spotted at the coffee shop. It does not look like Casey Affleck was there to throw a cup of coffee at him.

Lisa Mackay snapped a picture of Affleck in full Dunkin' employee gear as he handed her the iced coffee she ordered. "He was just as funny and quick-witted as I expected," she told WHDH reporter Rob Way. There also appeared to be a production crew filming at the Medford, Massachusetts Dunkin'. Affleck and Lopez also reportedly visited a Dunkin' in Revere.

TMZ later published footage from the Dunkin', showing Affleck serving Lopez an order. He also appeared to be "hamming it up for the cameras" with another customer. Dunkin' has not confirmed what Affleck was doing at the location, but TMZ speculates that he could have been filming a commercial. The company did publish a tweet with an eyeballs emoji, hinting that they know something was up.

Although Affleck was born in California, he is closely associated with Boston. His family moved to Falmouth, where Casey was born, when he was 3 years old, and they settled in Cambridge. He has also made several Boston-set movies, including Good Will Hunting, The Town, and Gone Baby Gone. Affleck also filmed George Clooney's The Tender Bar in Massachusetts. Like many other Massachusetts natives, he has a known love for Dunkin' and there are countless viral paparazzi photos of him juggling Dunkin' coffee.

"It's amazing," Affleck told Collider in 2019 when asked about having Dunkin' in Los Angeles. "I have Dunkin Donuts every day. It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Affleck recently finished work on his next directing effort, Air Jordan. The new movie centers on Nike's signing of Michael Jordan and stars Viola Davis and Matt Damon. Affleck wrote the script with Damon and Alex Convery. This will be the first release from Damon and Affleck's new independent production company, Artists Equity. Affleck serves as CEO, Dammon as the chief creative officer, and Michael Joe as the chief operating officer.