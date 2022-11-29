Jennifer Lopez Reveals Sentimental Message Ben Affleck Engraved on Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez's lavish engagement ring from Ben Affleck has as much sentimental value as monetary value. In a new interview on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez revealed the engraving Affleck had etched on the ring – "not.going.anywhere." She explained how the phrase was central to them rekindling their romance.

Affleck and Lopez famously dated but broke off their engagement in the early 2000s, so seeing them get back together and tie the knot in the last few years has been a joy for fans. Lopez explained that when they first reconnected, they did so via emails and that Affleck often used the phrase "not going anywhere" as his sign-off. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere,'" she explained.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April, and according to a report by PEOPLE he gave her a silver band with a green stone set in it. At the time, she said that this was her lucky color, and it meant a lot to her. She noted that when Affleck first proposed to her back in 2004, he offered her a pink diamond ring with the word "sing" engraved on it.

Lopez and Affleck co-starred in Gigli, and started dating after spending time on set. Their romance became a matter of public interest, and they fueled the fire with more high-profile appearances together. They co-starred in Jersey Girl together and Affleck even made prominent appearances in Lopez's music video for "Jenny From the Block." They earned the paparazzi nickname "Bennifer," but ultimately the excessive media attention contributed to their breakup.

After splitting up in 2004, both Lopez and Affleck went on to other high-profile relationships, marriages and even children. However, in the spring of 2021 Lopez was fresh off her breakup with MLB star Alex Rodriguez while Affleck had just recently dealt with a relapse of alcoholism and become sober again, with the help of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two became a social media sensation with their rekindled romance.

Affleck and Lopez announced their engagement in April and then got married in Las Vegas in July. They reportedly held a larger wedding reception in August on Affleck's 87-acre property in Georgia, with family and friends in attendance. The two have been mindful of excess media attention this time around.