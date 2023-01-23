'Air': Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Film About Nike Gets Release Date

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in a new movie about Nike, and the film has an official release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Air will hit theatres worldwide on Apr. 5 before it makes its debut on Amazon's Prime Video. The release date for Prime Video has yet to be announced. Air tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro, a shoe salesman at Nike who is working to sign Michael Jordan to a deal to wear their shoes. Damon stars at Vaccaro while Affleck plays Phil Knight, the co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike. Air is distributed by Amazon Studios and directed by Affleck.

"Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire and entertain audiences around the globe," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "With Ben's incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event."

"Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see Air and proud that it's the first release from Artists Equity," Affleck said. "The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story."

Air also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Gustaf Skarsgård and Julius Tennon. Alex Convery wrote the script, and Air is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber and Jason Michael Berman. Executive producers of the movie are Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss and Jordan Moldo.

This will be the first time Affleck will direct a feature film that stars Damon. The two are known for starring in the movie Good Will Hunting and won an Academy Award for writing the script. Last year, Affleck and Damon reunited for the film The Last Duel. Damon starred in the film while Affleck played a supporting role. They now have their own production company called Artists Equity.