Jennifer Lopez Shares New Photos From Ben Affleck Wedding to Close Out 2022

Jennifer Lopez lived it up in 2022, and she did so with her new husband, Ben Affleck, by her side. In honor of the new year, Lopez reflected on how she spent 2022. As E! News noted, Lopez shared some never-before-seen photos from her wedding to Affleck in honor of the occasion.

On New Year's Day, Lopez posted an Instagram Reel featuring some of her highlights from the past year. Naturally, she shared some photos and videos from her various performances from the past year. The singer also gave fans a look back at her Halftime special, which chronicled her 2020 performance alongside Shakira. Of course, some of her biggest highlights tied back to Affleck. Not only did she showcase when the pair announced their engagement in April, but she also shared some behind-the-scenes content from their wedding celebrations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Riceboro, Georgia.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" Lopez wrote. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow." She and Affleck tied the knot in July in Las Vegas. Lopez later confirmed that they tied the knot via her On the JLo newsletter. The Marry Me star wrote a lengthy message about their low-key nuptials, telling her fans, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez continued. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last." She went on to refer to their Vegas nuptials as "the best moment of your life," which occurred "in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve-thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with." She signed off by using her married name, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."