Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Almost Involved in Britney Spears and Madonna's Infamous VMA Kiss Performance

Jennifer Lopez confirmed a longstanding rumor that she was supposed to be involved in Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna's iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The Shotgun Wedding star said she was making a movie at the time and could not make it to the show at Radio City Music Hall. Aguilera stepped in for Lopez, she said.

When asked about the rumor, Lopez told E! News it was "actually true." She was making a movie in Canada at the time. "We had met – me, her, and Britney – to do it, at [Madonna's] home," Lopez said. "I just couldn't get off the film, so we couldn't do it. Then they got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it."

The subject came up when E! News asked Lopez what her favorite karaoke song was. Lopez went with "Like a Virgin" by Madonna. "I didn't wind up doing it, but yeah, we had talked about it," Lopez said. "I love Madonna, I'm a huge fan, I always have been."

During the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, Spears and Aguilera opened the show by performing "Like a Virgin." Then, Madonna joined them to perform her latest single at the time, "Hollywood." During that song, Spears and Aguilera took turns kissing the pop icon. The song then transitioned to "Work It" when Missy Elliott joined them.

Spears and Madonna's kiss remains the iconic moment from that performance and the cameras quickly cut to Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake looking confused. Madonna and Spears recreated their kiss when Madonna attended Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari last year.

Lopez is busy promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding. The Jason Moore-directed movie also stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, D'Arcy Carden, Lenny Kravitz, Sonia Graba, and Cheech Marin. Lopez and Duhamel star as a couple set to get married in a tropical paradise, but their wedding is interrupted by hostage-takers. The movie will be released on Amazon's Prime Video on Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently announced The Celebration Tour, which will take her across North America and Europe. The setlist will focus on Madonna's greatest hits and kicks off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The European leg kicks off on Oct. 14 at O2 Arena in London.