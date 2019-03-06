Jennifer Lopez Hires ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines to Spruce up Malibu Home

Jennifer Lopez is calling upon none other than the Fixer Upper star herself, Joanna Gaines, to add a little love to the singer’s new Malibu home.

According to TMZ, the two were spotted in Malibu surrounded by cameras seemingly enjoying their time together.

Gaines was holding her son, Crew Gaines, while Lopez enjoyed her bare feet in the sand — and obviously hanging out with Gaines.

You can’t tell from the photos, but Lopez is totally fangirling on the inside. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the The Ellen Show, she admitted that she’s a Gaines superfan.

“We got a little fixer-upper next to the water,” she said. “And we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta fix this up. It’s really a house that needs work.’ I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have [Joanna Gaines] do it for us?’ But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco — like nothing.”

Luckily for Lopez, she has a man that listens to her.

“He [Alex Rodriguez] goes, ‘I want you to do this meeting with us for this Architect for the house you know, we’re not going to spend a bunch of money but we’re going to [fix it up]’ and I was like, ‘Okay, great,’” she said to DeGeneres as she rolled her eyes jokingly. “He opens up FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines! I was like, ‘Ah! Ah!’ Are you kidding!”

She continued to explain that she was in complete and utter shock to meet Gaines and tried to play it cool but it was hard.

The couple dropped $6.6 million on the gorgeous beachfront home that includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a wrap around porch, and a gorgeous view of the ocean.

According to Realtor.com, the house used to be the home of actor Jeremy Piven before claiming it for themselves. It seems as though he may have had a hard time deciding whether he wanted to sell it or not because the property has been on and off the market since May 2017. The price Lopez and A-Rod got it for seems low compared to the $10.5 million it once went for, although he still sold it for twice as much as he bought the 2,424 square-foot-home for which was $3.5 million.

The home that was built in the ’40s has required several renovations over the years, so hopefully Gaines will give it the touch the couple is looking for.

Lopez will need all the help she can get since she’s been busy with Season 3 of World of Dance which airs on NBC.